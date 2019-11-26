LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Parkland neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 28th Street and Hale Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Monday where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Jefferson County coroner has identified the male victim as 32-year-old Trayshawn Coffey.

Coffey was transported to University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but later pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.