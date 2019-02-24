LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for answers after a man was shot inside a local restaurant and later died from his injuries.

Police responded to the Olive Garden in the 4800 block of Outer Loop just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Metro Police, they believe the victim, a man in his 20's, was a patron that was involved in some type of altercation.

He was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they will likely be interviewing everyone who was inside at the restaurant at the time of the incident.

They do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.