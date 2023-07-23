1 dead after hit-and-run on Mellwood Avenue, LMPD says

Authorities said the driver hit a man who was riding on a scooter head-on.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a report of an injury collision at Mellwood Avenue and Stevenson Avenue around 3 a.m.

LMPD said a passenger vehicle, believed to be black or dark in color, was speeding and passing other vehicles while going east on Mellwood Avenue.

Authorities said the driver hit a man who was riding on a scooter head-on. He was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Mellwood Avenue.

The hit-and-run vehicle continued east on Mellwood Avenue, officers said, failing to stop and render aid to the victim.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

LMPD said officers are looking for the person(s) who did this. Their vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the hit-and-run and/or may have any information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling this investigation which is ongoing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.