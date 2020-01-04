LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are searching for answers after a double shooting left one juvenile dead and another injured in Smoketown.

Metro Police officers responded to the 700 block of Coke Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they located the two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to UofL Hospital where one of them were pronounced dead. The other is in stable condition, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

