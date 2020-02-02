LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed after a shooting inside a South Louisville apartment early Jan. 2.

LMPD said police responded to a shooting at apartments on Iowa Ave. at around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a man who had been shot inside an apartment. He was taken to UofL Hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not been named, and there have been no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when received.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.