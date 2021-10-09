1 dead, 2 wounded in Louisville shooting, LMPD confirms

Police said one person died at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were dispatched after a call around 10:00 p.m. Friday about a shooting. When they arrived, officers reportedly found victims in the 600 block of 24th Street. They learned a third victim was transported by a personal car to a hospital. All three had gunshot wounds, one was dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to call their tip line at 574-LMPD.

Police haven't release any other information.

Friday night, WHAS11 reported that LMPD Chief Erika Shields is appealing to Louisville gun owners to make sure their weapons don't get into the wrong hands.

In its latest podcast, LMPD said guns stolen from cars continue to be a big -- and avoidable -- problem. 193 guns have been reported stolen from vehicles so far this year, according to the Department's data.

Of those, 43 have come within the 3rd division, which includes PRP and Valley Station. It's the area hit hardest two years in a row.

"Make a commitment to be a responsible gun owner," Chief Shields said.

Shootings are up across Metro Louisville, and LMPD said car break-ins aren't helping because of what thieves are finding inside fairly easily.

