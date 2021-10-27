1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Portland neighborhood

Police were called to the 4300 block of Northwestern Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. That's where they located the two victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to University of Louisville hospital with serious injuries.

According to Louisville Metro Police Major Matt Meagher, a person of interest has been detained and investigators are working to determine if they are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

