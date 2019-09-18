LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a one victim is dead, another injured after a shooting led to a rollover crash in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police say they received two ShotSpotter runs close to each other with the first being in the 3200 block of River Park Drive. The second happened in the 3100 block of River Park Drive around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say once officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle that wrecked and overturned. They found a male and female, both in their 20s, inside that vehicle with gunshot injuries.

In the early stages in their preliminary investigation, police say the victims were driving on River Park Drive when they suffered gunfire from another moving vehicle.

Both were transported to University Hospital where the male was later pronounced dead.

The female victim appears to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects or arrests at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

