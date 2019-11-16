LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a fight ended in a shooting.

Metro Police responded to the 4800 block of Beech Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday.

There, officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the two men were involved in some type of domestic altercation when the 40-year-old was shot.

Police say the victim is the nephew of the man that allegedly shot him.

The investigation is ongoing and so far, no charges have been filed.

