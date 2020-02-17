CORYDON, Ind. — One person is dead, and another taken to the hospital after police chase ended with shots fired.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of State Road 135 and Highway 62 around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the incident stemmed from a stolen black SUV in Breckinridge County. Sheriffs deputies along with Irvington Police pursued the vehicle across the bridge into Harrison County. The pursuit came to an end when Harrison County authorities used stop sticks to stop the vehicle.

Police say a male driver and female passenger were inside the vehicle – both were armed.

Their preliminary evidence revealed at least one, if not both, occupants inside the vehicle fired at the Kentucky officers at the point when the vehicle was stopped.

Officers returned fire on the armed suspects. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the male was taken to University Hospital in Louisville.

“We are thankful that the officers utilized their training to return fire and safely go home to their families tonight,” Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said. “Any loss of life is not taken lightly by law enforcement and our hearts go out to the families of the police officers as well as the families of the suspects.”

The scene is being documented thoroughly by investigators – they are not releasing the suspects’ identities.

Officials are expected to give an update on Monday.

