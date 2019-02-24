LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One man is dead after a shooting in an Olive Garden at Jefferson Mall at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they responded to a call on the 4800 block of Outer Loop where a patron in his 20's was involved in a dispute and shot. He was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Devone Briggs, 30, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Sunday and charged with murder and tampering with evidence in relation to the shooting. Police said Briggs gave detectives a statement saying he intentionally shot the victim.

Briggs is held on $1 million bond, and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, February 25.