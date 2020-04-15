FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — New Albany Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to a home on Roosevelt Avenue off Charlestown Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man dead.

Police say they also found a person of interest in the shooting and they were detained.

Police have not disclosed what led up to the incident.

The identity and age of the victim are not yet known.

