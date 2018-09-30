LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after shooting turned deadly outside of a west Louisville church Sunday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of West Main Street, just north of West Market Street, around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a woman who was shot multiple times outside of the North 35th Street Church of Christ. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, officers responded to another location where they found a man with what they believe to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the man was the shooter and believe he and that woman had some type of relationship but would not elaborate further.

Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

WHAS11's Dennis Ting is working on this story and will provide updates as they become available.

© 2018 WHAS-TV