1 dead, 1 in critical condition after collision on Outer Loop, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Second Division officers said their preliminary investigation reveals that a passenger vehicle, driven by an unnamed woman, was traveling westbound on the Outer Loop and was in the process of making a left hand turn onto the I-65 southbound ramp, when it was struck in the side by a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on the Outer Loop.

The impact caused the westbound vehicle to overturn and rollover, police said.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The other driver, an unnamed man, was transported by EMS to University Hospital with critical injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

