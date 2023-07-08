Crash investigation in Downtown Louisville leads to discovery of Highview shooting

LMPD said two people were on their way to the hospital after being shot on Shepherdsville Road when the crash happened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are recovering after a shooting in the Highview neighborhood ended with a crash in downtown Louisville.

LMPD said around 11:00 Friday night, officers responded to a crash at South Jackson and East Chestnut Streets.

While they were investigating, officers learned two adults who were inside one of the vehicles had been shot in the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road.

LMPD said the people were being taken to the hospital by private means when they crashed.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn't hurt.

LMPD said the two shooting victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at University Hospital.