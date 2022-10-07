Kentuckiana companies looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of holidays

Even with unemployment at the lowest it's ever been in half a century, the holidays could deliver even better job numbers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent government report has shown unemployment rates have dropped from 3.7% to 3.5% and seasonal jobs are helping add to this.

Even with unemployment at the lowest it's ever been in half a century, the holidays could deliver even better job numbers.

Companies like UPS are looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, including 3,500 right here in Louisville.

"We have package handling jobs in our hub, " said Jim Mayer, director of Media Relations/Network Communications at UPS. "We have seasonal driver jobs in the delivery trucks."

The UPS Employment Center on National Turnpike Road on Saturday, Oct. 8 is taking interviews and hiring employees on the spot from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

However, just because it's a seasonal position doesn't mean it can't become full-time.

"We want and expect that a lot of the people we hire during the holiday season will become permanent employees. In fact, a third of entire US workforce started as a seasonal hire," Mayer said.

In order to be interviewed, employees of interest must book an appointment first. They are required to bring two forms of ID: driver's license and birth certificate, or passport and social security card.

Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville, Indiana is another employer looking to hire.

Mike Benningfield, a general manager of Bass Pro Shops, said they are trying to hire 30 people for their Wonderland area with Santa Clause.

Walk-ins are welcomed from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13.

"We will have an interviewing process, but people will be hired during the event," Benningfield said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.