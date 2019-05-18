LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Zoo turns 50 and they’re celebrating the big milestone all weekend.

The Zoo’s two newest mascots Miles the Giraffe and Leroy the Rhino will be shown with other animal mascots during 50 Fest.

For $5, visitors will be able to help the Zoo commemorate the half-century mark with a community mural.

All the money goes toward helping the Zoo with animal care and conservation.

