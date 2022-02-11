After zoning change, Brough Brothers to open River Road distillery

1250 River Road falls in the W2 zoning district. The area wasn't zoned for uses like distilleries until Metro Council approved a new ordinance in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brough Brothers Distillery plans to turn a vacant warehouse on River Road near Waterfront Park into its second Louisville facility.

CEO Victor Yarbrough said the family-owned company is ready to expand beyond its Dixie Highway location in Park Hill. The building at 1250 River Road is about six or seven times larger than the existing space.

"It will allow us a three or four fold distilling capacity increase as well as a large consumer experience and event space," Yarbrough said. “We are now going to have the ability to produce for ourselves, but if other people are interested in having us produce for them we can do that.”

Brough Brothers is Kentucky's first Black-owned distillery. In the new building, they are planning to distill, as well as host tours and tastings.

The company is leasing the building from the Waterfront Development Corporation. Executive Director Deborah Bilitski previously said the agency, which manages Waterfront Park, had been searching for a tenant for a couple of years.

WDC pushed Metro Council earlier this year for a new zoning ordinance to expand land use for the W2 district stretching from the I-65 bridges, along River Road, towards Beargrass Creek.

New proposed uses included museums, shops, breweries and distilleries. Metro Council approved the ordinance earlier this fall.

Yarbrough said the company looked for a new space for about a year before finding 1250 River Road. He was familiar with the zoning process, after working through similar challenges opening the Dixie Highway location.

“I actually went through that process and filed the paperwork myself so I know how extensive that is," Yarbrough said. "WDC, being kind of a partner to the city partner they are able to help facilitate that process a lot easier than I could have."

Inside the property, Yarbrough is planning lease improvements to allow for a large tasting room, tours and an outdoor game space.

“People need something to do, they want a leisure experience with a fun, family environment and Waterfront Park provides that," he said. “So many events, concerts that we hope to be able to benefit from that foot flow.”

Yarbrough said Brough Brothers is excited to bring something new.

“It’s another facet to the entertainment and public use of that property that I think will be different from the other parts of it," he said.

In a statement, Bilitski wrote:

"We are honored to have the first African American-owned distillery in Kentucky call our waterfront home. Waterfront Park continues to be a major catalyst of economic development and tourism, and the announcement of Brough Brothers serves as yet another example of the park attracting world class, diverse businesses to our area."

Yarbrough aims to have the operational side of the distillery ready by the end of the year, and expects the guest experience options to open in March.

