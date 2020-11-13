Zoneton to continue its Christmas fire truck tradition despite pandemic

Santa Claus will still visit neighborhoods in Zoneton on a decorated fire truck, but there will be some changes to this year's event.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Santa Claus is still coming to Zoneton this year, according to a press release from the Zoneton Fire Protection District. The fire department said it is bringing back its Santa Fire Truck despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“The coronavirus will not stop a 23-year tradition at the Zoneton Fire Protection District,” the release said.

The fire truck, decked out with more than 80,000 lights and special effects, will bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods in the Zoneton community starting on Thursday, Dec. 3. The truck will be out every night starting at 6 p.m., weather-permitting, spreading holiday cheer for a total of 11 days.

“We have a very supportive community and this is a way of expressing our appreciation,” said event coordinator Captain Steven Corbin. “It gives us tremendous joy to bring so many smiles to people of all ages.”

While the department is continuing its holiday tradition, there will be some changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Santa won’t be able to mingle with crowds or pose for pictures and there will be no “reveal” event when the truck is finished.

“We encourage people to check with the latest health guidance on recommendations for gatherings,” Chief Corbin said.

To find out when and where the Santa Fire Truck will be each night, check out the schedule on the Zonetone Fire Protection District Facebook page.

