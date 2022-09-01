'The community loves it': Zoneton Fire prepares for third annual Halloween visits

They started the tradition three years ago when the pandemic forced the station to stop its Halloween Open House.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire prepared for their third annual neighborhood Halloween visits.

They filled bags and buckets full of treats on Wednesday to pass out to neighborhood kids starting Oct. 26.

They started the tradition three years ago when the pandemic forced the station to stop its Halloween Open House.

But they said their late chief wanted to continue to make Halloween special for the kids despite COVID-19.

They said they continue these traditions to honor those they lost during the pandemic.

"And Zoneton Fire is the way that it is today because of those, to guys Rob and Gary," Deputy Fire Chief Tracey Key said. "And what better way to make sure they live on forever than these two events, so, they guys love it. The community loves it."

For a list of when the firefighters will be visiting your street, click here.

