LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Saturday’s rain made it a day lounge and binge watch television shows, some hardcore races didn’t let it get in their way.

Decked out in full Halloween attire, hundreds gathered and conquered the grave at the Out of the Grave 5K Run.

The living dead walked to raised money for a non-profit working to open the state’s first shelter for sexually trafficked children.

During the run, participants had flag football belts and dodged zombies.

About halfway through the course, the runners were given headphones and were instructed to go to Safe Passage’s website to sign up as volunteers for the new shelter.

Carla Starns, founder and president, says to further the need for her organization, runners listened to a story of a girl who was a victim of human trafficking, later saved and on the way to a better life.

