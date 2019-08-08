GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 25 years of marriage, and her husband Eugene's health rapidly declining, Velvet Wharton wanted to celebrate their love - because the couple doesn't know how much longer they have left together.

Hospital staff at Moses Cone made that dream happen, by throwing them a beautiful wedding Wednesday afternoon.

"He is an awesome father, an awesome provider," said Velvet, "I don't know what it's like to be without the awesome man that he is."

They've shared decades of love, sticking to their vows even when the going got tough, even after Eugene - a preacher - had his first stroke more than 10 years ago.

"Then it was like dominoes," she said, "He kept having strokes back to back."

Earlier this week, Velvet got the news, he wasn't getting better. With that weighing heavy on her heart, she spoke with a Cone Hospital worker on Tuesday.

"I was just talking, and then all of a sudden I said, I wanted to have our wedding anniversary in October," she said, "So [the worker] said, why don’t you do it tomorrow? I was like, are you serious? For real? I said, let me ask my husband. I went, and I said will you marry me again? And he said yes."

On Wednesday, just a day later, they renewed their vows, surrounded by friends and family, nurses and staff.

"It was so emotional because I never ever saw so much love... It just seemed like the gates of heaven opened up and favor fell upon us!" Velvet recalled, "To see my husband, oh my God... to see him in his preacher robe, his pastor robe. He looked so handsome."

Eugene went into hospice care hours later. Velvet says, she doesn't know how much longer he has left, but she wouldn't change a thing about their love story.

RELATED: Married more than 70 years, couple dies within 12 hours of each other

RELATED: Woman enlists 34 bridesmaids for epic Fla. beach wedding