Yard waste collection for many Louisville residents suspended 'until further notice'

The Department of Public Works said the Waste Collection division is experiencing a "drastic" staffing shortage due to the rise in COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have any leftover limbs or leaves in your yard, you'll have to drop them off at a collection center yourself, at least for now. Yard waste collection in Louisville's Urban Services District has been suspended until further notice, according to the Department of Public Works.

The department said it is experiencing a "drastic staffing shortage due to the COVID-19 surge," especially in the Waste Collection division, which led to the pause.

While the collection is suspended, residents can take their yard waste to the following locations:

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

Shawnee Park, 230 Southwestern Parkway (Athletic Complex)

These locations are open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except the Waste Reduction Center which closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. All locations will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 15 and major holidays.

Accepted yard items include leaves, twigs, small branches and straw. Christmas trees will also be accepted at the above locations. Yard waste must be placed in paper bags or certain metal and plastic containers. Plastic bags will not be accepted. Click here for additional guidelines on accepted items and disposal procedures.

Residents outside the Urban Services District will not be affected by this suspension.

