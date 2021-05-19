Louisville organization helps children with trauma through literacy intervention

The nonprofit I Would Rather Be Reading provides mental health support for children who have experienced violence, abuse or other trauma.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Children who have experienced trauma sometimes have trouble doing things that come easier for other kids. A nonprofit in Louisville is making an effort to connect with these kids and make sure they get on the right track.

I Would Rather Be Reading has been a great resource for six-year-old Kayden Cashon. Before he was adopted from foster care, Kayden didn't have a steady home. By the time he formed a bond with someone, he was off to the next house.

The nonprofit helps children like Kayden through literacy intervention. Whether a child has experienced violence, abuse or other forms of trauma, I Would Rather Be Reading uses programs like mental health support, pet therapy and enrichment lessons to address emotional issues and increase academic performance.

"[Kayden's] back on literacy goals and exceeding them so we're very happy with that," said Ashley Dearinger, I Would Rather Be Reading CEO. "But not just that, his emotional needs...he's not in crisis now and a couple months ago, we were in crisis."

While continuing to recover, children can also focus on what's important, like having fun, making friends - and just being a kid.

There are three I Would Rather Be Reading program sites in Louisville. The sites are in the Russell, Shively and Park Hill communities and each site provides different programs.

The organization is also building a donor group for supporters. Members get exclusive access to upcoming events and other perks. The goal is to build a group of 100 members by the end of May. Donations to the program can be made through the I Would Rather Be Reading website.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

More What's Right:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.