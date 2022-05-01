Kentucky couple competing on Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America'

Married almost 6 years, Kara and Eddie Anderson say they live off fast food drive thru's and scrambled eggs from the local gas station.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky couple's making a big mess in the kitchen this week and every bit of the chaos, food fumbles and culinary confusion will broadcast to millions.

On Jan. 5, a couple from Leitchfield, Kentucky will be among the 12 recruits in a new season of The Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America.'

The boot-camp style episodes include Grayson County High School teachers Kara and Eddie Anderson. Married almost six years, the duo said they live off fast food drive-thru's and scrambled eggs from the gas station.

"They're not bad! I mean, they're better than mine," Kara Anderson said. "Our students, it's embarrassing, because they see us more at the fast food line than they do at school."

"It seems like all of our students work the registers at all the fast food chains, so they'll see us at Dairy Queen sometimes twice a day," Eddie Anderson added.

They've attempted to cook, but even boiling water is a challenge.

"I was trying to sanitize our COVID masks. I forgot it was on and came back - huge fire in the kitchen - had to call the fire department," Kara Anderson said.

The Andersons admit being able to cook at home would bring back some romance and save them money so, they didn't take this experience lightly.

"Most of my good meals come from my in-laws' house. We eat a lot of leftovers. They're good, but it's not the same as eating in your own home and having a nice romantic meal with your wife, it doesn't happen," Eddie Anderson said.

They teamed up under the supervision of chefs and mentors Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks. To start the competition, Anne and Cliff have them show off their skills (or lack thereof) by cooking a loved one's favorite dish.

For the main dish challenge, the recruits must replicate the chefs' surf-and-turf dinner. Anne and Cliff are shocked by the kitchen disasters, and the recruits hope they are chosen for a team.

he ultimate prize: $25,000.

The Andersons couldn't tell us how far they made it in the competition but they say they definitely came home better cooks. Season 24 of Worst Cooks in America premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

