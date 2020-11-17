Winter Woods Spectacular returning to Iroquois Park for holiday season

The drive-thru show features several holiday scenes including a magical ice castle, Santa’s workshop and a penguin choir.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Iroquois Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland once again as the Winter Woods Spectacular returns to Louisville for its second year.

The show features several holiday scenes including a magical ice castle, Santa’s workshop and a penguin choir. The themed displays along the 1/2-mile trail are decorated with stained-glass windows and are set to holiday music.

Just like last year, the Winter Woods Spectacular is a drive-thru event and it will be open every night from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2, 2021. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Winter Woods Spectacular website. Prices vary by vehicle type.

Car/SUV/Minivan/Truck: $35

Passenger van/RV/Limousine: $50

Tour bus/Limo bus: $100

Proceeds from the event go toward the Louisville Parks Foundation, which helps support and fund the 120+ public parks in Louisville.

The show opens at 6 p.m. every night and is open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the event is open until 11 p.m.

The entrance to the park for the show is at 4800 New Cut Road.

A special sensory-friendly event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The show will open one hour early at 5 p.m. and during that hour, the woods will be illuminated without any music or special effects.

The Winter Woods Spectacular will also be a drop-off location for donations to La Casita, a nonprofit supporting Louisville’s Latinx community.

Visit the Winter Woods Spectacular website for more information and to order tickets.

