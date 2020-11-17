Illuminated trail walk coming to the Parklands in November

Set to open Nov. 20, Louisville's Winter Illuminations is a new one-mile trail filled with 10 light installations "harmonizing light, music and nature."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new holiday light show is coming to Louisville for 2020, and it's set to open the week before Thanksgiving.

Louisville's Winter Illuminations is an illuminated trail walk opening in the Parklands of Floyds Fork on Nov. 20. The one-mile trail will be filled with more than 100,000 lights in 10 different installations. The lights will be set to music, "harmonizing light, music and nature," according to the website.

The trail will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3 and tickets are specific for each day. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be purchased online through the Winter Illuminations website.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, adult tickets are $17.99 for adults and $9.99 for children between 3 and 12. On weekends, adult tickets are $19.99 and tickets for children are $12.99.

The attraction will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

The attraction is fully outdoors. Social distancing of at least six feet is required due to the coronavirus pandemic. If social distancing is not possible, everyone above the age of 2 must wear a mask on the trail. Groups of more than 10 are not allowed at one time.

The Parklands of Floyds Fork is located at 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

