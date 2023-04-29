Here's who won the 2023 Great Balloon Race

Kentucky Derby Festival officials said there was only half an inch that separated first and second place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) announced who won the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race on Saturday morning!

KDF officials said there was only half an inch that separated first and second place.

But, Sullair ended up taking the crown!

This hot air balloon was piloted by Shawn Raya, who KDF officials say came closest to the target with a distance of one foot, three and a half inches.

Officials said Mirazon came in second place; Jarboe's Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing came in third place; Terry Metzger came in fourth place; and Kroger came in fifth place.

The balloon race is one of Louisville’s cherished family traditions that gives spectators, both young and old, more opportunities to watch the colorful view of balloons flying through the air.

It was a close finish in the @LNFCU Great Balloon Race! Just a 1/2 inch separated 1st and 2nd place.



Congratulations to 2023 winner @SullairLLC, piloted by Shawn Raya, who came closest to the target with a distance of 1-foot, 3 1/2 inches. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lmCcCmLcuQ — KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 29, 2023

The balloon race is a "hare & hound race," which means all the balloons launch from the same site, Bowman Field.

According to KDF's website, one balloon takes off first, and is the hare balloon, and the other balloons are called the hounds and they will launch at a predetermined time after the hare (usually 5 to 10 minutes after).

The website states that the hare lands at a suitable site and lays out a large fabric X. The hound balloons attempt to drop their markers as close to the center of the X as possible. The closest marker achieves the highest score.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.