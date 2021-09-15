Free walking tours guide you through Louisville's history with whiskey

The free guided tours take you on a ten-block, 90-minute journey through downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has a long history with bourbon whiskey - and you can experience some of that history through a Whiskey Walking Tour.

These free guided tours take you on a ten-block, 90-minute journey through downtown Louisville. On the tour, you'll learn about the pre-Prohibition era and the bourbon boom on Whiskey Row.

Only ten participants are allowed on each tour and registration is highly recommended to secure your spot. Registration closes around 18 hours before the start of the tour.

Tours will begin at the Louisville Visitor Center on S. 4th Street at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The next tours are scheduled for Sept. 22 and 29. For more information, call 502-379-6109 or email rcaple@gotolouisville.

