LIST | Where to find popular sledding locations in the Louisville area

Louisville Parks and Recreation will open hills in seven parks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. when snow accumulation reaches 2 to 3 inches.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville area is expected to see a significant snowfall beginning late Sunday night through Tuesday and popular sledding hills in the area are expected to open.

Louisville Parks and Recreation will open hills in seven parks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. when snow accumulation reaches 2 to 3 inches.

Officials say as long at the hills have adequate snow coverage, they will be open.

However, park-goers are asked not to attempt sledding when hills are closed because sledding on slopes that lack coverage will cause turf damage.

How can you tell if it safe for sledding?

Officials said their rule of thumb is that if the blades of grass are poking through the snow cover, it’s not safe to sled.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.