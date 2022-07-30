Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?

"We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those in eastern Kentucky are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help.

Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best.

"We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.

DONATION SPOTS

The organizations Queer Kentucky and Southerly partnered together to create four drop-off stations. They are asking for supplies like bottled water, cleaning supplies, plus-size clothing and hand tools.

The stations are at:

Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op: 316 W Ormsby Avenue

Rainbow Blossom in Middletown: 12232 Shelbyville Road

502 Power Yoga in the Highlands: 2210 Dundee Road #203

Sister Bean's Coffee House: 5225 New Cut Road

Senate Candidate Charles Booker is looking for donations to take to eastern Kentucky. According to a Facebook post, supplies can be dropped off anytime between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 600 E. Main Street.

The items being collected are:

bottled water

cleaning supplies

diapers and formula

first aid supplies like band-aids and ibuprofen

Sen. Rand Paul said if any Kentuckian is in need of assistance with federal agencies due to the flooding, they can contact his office at (202) 224-4343.

The Veteran's Club is hosting a donation drive Monday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m at 4218 Shelbyville Road. The items they are looking for are:

toiletries

new clothing in all sizes

non-perishable foods

generators

dog and cat food

tools

cleaning supplies

over-the-counter medicine

To find out how you can donate money through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, click here.

This list will be updated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.