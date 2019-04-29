JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The Jeffersontown Fire Department is getting praise on social media and it has nothing to do with fighting a fire.

A video posted on Facebook shows three firefighters from Quint 3354 pushing a motorized wheelchair down the road. According to the department, the person in the wheelchair was traveling down Taylorsville Road on Friday when the wheelchair broke down.

The three firefighters, along with a Hurstbourne Acres police vehicle, helped push the wheelchair to get the person home.

"As always our Jtown group steps up. So proud to be part of this community," one person commented on the Facebook video.

