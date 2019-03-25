LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For one year, the Smoketown Family Wellness Center has been a vital pillar in the neighborhood.

Their mission since opening has been to focus on the primary prevention of diseases that are rooted in childhood by providing pediatric care and healthy lifestyle support.

For an area that under-served with resources, the families and the center are taking jabs at creating better futures for their neighborhood and is in a little slice of history.

It’s the former home of the Presbyterian Community Center and was one of the places where Muhammad Ali used to box in his younger days.

“That bell represents the space that he was in – in this boxing ring, that was in this building and the building is actually named after his trainer Fred Stoner,” Dr. Kish Cumi Price, executive director, said.

More than 100 people took part in Sunday’s event, all posing with a cut out of Muhammad Ali and that famous bell.

Price says she hopes to continue her work and spread the word of the center’s resources to more people.