Good News: How local groups are showing love to others this holiday season

Here's your dose of good news from the weekend!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While 2020 has been a tough year for all of us, there is no shortage of people still doing good things, particularly during the holiday season.

Here are just a few examples of the awesome things our community has done this week.

Have some good news you want to share? Send us a text at 502-582-7290!

Santa's virtual hospital visit

Santa Claus has an annual tradition of stopping by the Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington each December, but he had to change his plans this year to stay safe and healthy. However, he still wanted to check in and visit with the brave kids going through treatments.

"It's different because usually, I visit the children at their place, but this year I'm going to let them come visit me at the North Pole," he said.

Santa had some special guests drop in on the virtual visits, too, including Mrs. Claus and Rudolph.

Long-term care residents get a holiday surprise

The residents at Signature HealthCARE North Hardin are cooped up this holiday season and can't go visit their families for Christmas. So, their families brought some holiday decorations to them.

The facility called it the "Adopt A Window" program. Families came and spray painted windows and covered them with stickers to make them look as happy and festive as they want the residents to feel.

Christmas celebration for Indiana homeless community

The group "We the People of New Albany" is gearing up to have a special Christmas celebration for people in New Albany who don't have a roof over their heads.

The event will be held on Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at Bicknell Park. The group will pass out gifts to the community and Santa will drop by for a visit. The Floyd County Health Department will also be giving out free flu shots.

"They need to know that they are loved and they are cared for," said organizer Kim Payne.

If you'd like to help with this event, visit the We the People of New Albany Facebook page.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.