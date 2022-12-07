Wawa convenience stores to expand to Indiana, Kentucky

Wawa is a convenience store and gas station that is located along the east coast. It offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, announced on Wednesday its plans to launch its first stores in Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say the market launches in both states will take place sometime after 2025, with estimated timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced in 2023.

“These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities," Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, said.

Wawa also recently announced expansion plans for adjacent markets in the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, officials say, with the first stores projected to open in those markets in 2024.

Officials say Wawa stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date.

"We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support," Gheysens said.

