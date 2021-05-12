Louisville nonprofit able to provide clean drinking water thanks to shoe donations

After selling the shoes, WaterStep uses the money to buy tools to disinfect water for people in Central America, South America, India and Africa.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that time of year: spring cleaning. Before you throw out any shoes you don't want, you may want to consider donating them and, in the process, changing lives.

It really is that simple at WaterStep. The nonprofit organization collects new and gently used shoes to help pay for safe drinking water projects all over the world. After selling the shoes, WaterStep uses the money to buy tools to disinfect water for communities in Central America, South America, India and Africa.

The organization has brought clean water to more than 60 countries so far - and the mission is critical. According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, more than 884 million people don't have safe water to drink.

"Shoes are life and death in when in partnership with WaterStep because we'll turn those shoes into cash and then save lives," said Founder Mark Hogg.

WaterStep also provides aid to areas that have suffered from natural disasters like hurricanes.

Hogg said the organization has grown to the point where the only thing holding them back from helping more people is a lack of funds.

"We need more shoes and we need more money," he said.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.