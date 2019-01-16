LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a membership with the library, then you have access to more than 30,000 films, every day, for free.

The Louisville Free Public Library has launched Kanopy, a free entertainment streaming platform showcasing an extensive content library including award-winning narratives, documentaries, and films from around the world.

Younger viewers can enjoy Kanopy Kids, a curated selection of educational videos with developmentally appropriate age-based ratings from Common Sense Media. Parental controls are also available.

Kanopy can be accessed from leading devices and platforms such as Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku and can be viewed using your phone, tablet, or computer.

The service is free to use through your library membership.

Learn more at lfpl.kanopy.com.