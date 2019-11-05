LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A community organization is putting the final touches on a special project ahead of the grand opening.

The ACE Place is a project close to our hearts here at WHAS11 News.

With the help of our parent company, TEGNA and the Building Industry Association, we have renovated an abandoned home into a neighborhood house.

Rose Smith, who leads the ACE project, wanted to obtain the house after her son Cory Crowe was shot and killed on the property.

Volunteers put finishing touches on 'Ace Place' Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting. Volunteers put the finishing touches on the ACE Place weeks before the ribbon cutting.

Smith wanted it to be known not for the tragedy but instead, something good.

Ryan Band with Unbridled Homes has led the project and secured donated labor and supplies.

Volunteers worked on painting the outside of the home and landscaping on Saturday.

The Ace Place ribbon cutting ceremony will be May 25 at 11:30 a.m.