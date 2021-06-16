Voices of Kentuckiana share pride, music through the decades - and even a pandemic

This Louisville group created over a quarter-century ago continues to inspire. The choir will return to in-person performances late this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music has long played a role in the survival and strength of the LGBTQIA+ community. From gender-bending artists like Freddie Mercury to small community choirs, music threads together those who might otherwise be turned away.

VOICES of Kentuckiana makes that music. The group started as part of a national movement in 1994. At that time, many members chose not to perform in public for fear of retaliation.

Some of the first members are still singing today, but they're facing different obstacles - especially the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic separated members of this chosen community. Still, they sang together, on the internet. It allowed them to continue making music while reaching an audience of people dealing with similar struggles, in and out of the closet.

Director Amanda Boyd said, "It's been a year... Trying to figure out how we can stay connected, how we can continue to support and love and provide safety for people who need that when we can't be together."

Through all of that trial and error, one thing stayed the same.

"We live Pride every day of our lives," said VOICES Board Chair Khoa Nguyen.

As the two sat inside, talking about struggles and triumphs, a sound grew from the backyard. The choir is practicing in person again. Mingled laughter and conversation sewed into the sound of cicadas as Boyd smiled.

"Most of our chorus members are in safe spaces, they're in accepting families," she said, her smile fading. "It is so sad that that is not the case for everyone. And that is part of our mission, to find people who don't have that community and be that community for them."

The group let us into their final virtual performance. A video recital of three songs, recorded in the same backyard they've been holding rehearsals.

The lyrics alone were powerful, "If all that we've been given, We can learn to give away, We'll find that we can build, A brighter day." From decades-old compositions to more modern music like "Rise Up" by Andra Day, the message was clear for Khoa.

"It's this duality of celebrating who we are through visibility but also not forgetting that there is still work to be done," he said.

As the choir sets its sights on in-person events, like pride nights at Lynn Family Stadium, their Sunday sessions will be missed by neighbors.

"It was really nice having them sing in your backyard," neighbor Alice Ann Middleton said.

If you would like to join the chorus or just hear it, there are details on the VOICES of Kentuckiana website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.