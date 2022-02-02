Louisville church is seeking donations for pop-up shelter, homeless

"We're just being the hands and feet of Jesus," said Voice of Truth Church Pastor Daniel Gex.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As many people rush to the store and prepare for the first ice storm Kentuckiana has seen in awhile, members at Voice of Truth Church on Valley Station Road are preparing for those who are less fortunate.

Since opening their doors back in April 2021, Voice of Truth Church has connected with the homeless population. But, as the current winter season began, they knew they would need to do more.

Voice of Truth Church Pastor Daniel Gex said they are trying to connect the homeless population with treatment centers and places where they can apply for housing.

"And we're trying to hook them up with whomever, and we're trying to coordinate with the city, and all the resources available too," said Gex.

Gex told WHAS11 when he spoke to city officials, they said they were unaware how high the homeless population is in Valley Station.

Their pop-up shelters provide warm bedding, hot meals and supplies.

Right now they are asking for more volunteers to help in their mission. Especially as the ice storm heads towards Kentuckiana and they prepare to take in as many people as they can to wait out the storm.

"We're just being the hands and feet of Jesus," said Gex.

If you would like to donate they are looking for the following items:

non-perishable food items

air mattresses and blankets

water

socks

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.