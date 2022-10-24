Where military personnel can get discounts, freebies around Kentuckiana

Some participating establishments include Chick-fil-A, Kohl's, the Louisville Zoo, Mike's Car Wash and Starbucks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NOTE: All of these discounts and freebies take place solely on Veterans Day, unless otherwise specified.

Every year, the nation celebrates Veterans Day to honor those who have or currently serve in the U.S. military.

With that comes restaurants and businesses offering a token of their appreciation, with discounts and freebies.

Keep in mind, most places will require some form of proof of military service - like a military ID, VA card or discharge papers - to redeem available offers.

Here's a list of locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana offering discounts and freebies this Veterans Day:

Applebee's: All veterans and active duty members will receive a free entrée from a limited menu. Dine-in only, beverage not included. U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military must show proof of military service.

Biscuit Belly: Veterans will get 20% off their entire check for themselves and their families.

Bob Evan's: All veterans and active duty members will receive a free entrée from a limited menu. Dine-in only, beverage not included. Veterans and active duty military must show proof of military service.

Chick-fil-A: The fast food chain is offering a 10% military discount. U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military must show proof of military service.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu. Dine-in only. Proof of service is required.

Cracker Barrel: Serving a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to military personnel. Dine-in only. Military ID is required.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military will get one free donut of their choice.

Famous Dave's: This restaurant is offering a free 2-2-2 Breakfast (two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage links and two buttermilk pancakes) for all active, inactive and retired military personnel. This is available on dine-in, to-go and online orders.

Firehouse Subs (Elizabethtown)- Veterans and active military with a valid ID will receive a free dessert.

IHOP: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy one free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR): All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and off-road state recreation areas. This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.



Kohl's: Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will receive 30% off in-stores Veterans Day weekend, with a valid ID.

Louisville Zoo: The zoo is offering active and retired / discharged military and their dependents free general admission. This offer is available at the zoo's window only and not valid for online purchases. Military ID or proof of service is required. In addition, active, retired military and their dependents will receive 10% off gift shop purchases (certain exceptions may apply) and 50% off food and drink concessions.

McDonald's: Locations across the state of Kentucky are offering current and former military members a free breakfast combo meal. This offer is valid to all veterans, with a valid military ID.

Metro Diner: The restaurant is offering 50% off for active and retired military.

Mike's Car Wash: This establishment is giving free ultimate car washes to veterans and active military personnel all day.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, this restaurant is offering veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw.

Red Robin: The restaurant is giving all veterans and active duty a free Red's Tavern Double as a thanks for their service when they dine in.

Starbucks: This chain is offering one free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

