How to share some Valentine's Day cheer with children in the hospital

Last year, the community sent 28,000 valentines to kids in Norton Children's facilities. This year, you can send a card, a stuffed animal - or both.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you want to share some love with others this Valentine’s Day, Norton Children’s Hospital is providing a way for you to do that this year. Norton has set up an online form so you can send valentines to kids who have to spend the holiday in the hospital.

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 10, you can choose between seven designs featuring a heartfelt message on the front and a fun activity on the back on Norton's website. The cards are free to send.

The valentines will be printed and delivered on Feb. 12 to the children at Norton Children’s Hospital and the pediatric areas of Norton Women and Children’s Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center and Novak Center for Children's Health.

If you want to send more than a card, you can also purchase a stuffed animal for $15 through SendAFriend. The toys will be delivered to patients at Norton Children's Hospital at random.

A portion of the proceeds from the stuffed animals will be donated to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to support patients at Norton Children's Heart Institute.

“This is our second year to offer a virtual Valentine’s Day greeting, and last year the community really stepped up to shower our patients with words of love and encouragement,” said Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare.

Last year, children at the hospital received 28,000 valentines from the community.

