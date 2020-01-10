USA Cares hosting virtual gala to raise money for veterans

The event will be streamed online and will feature live auctions and bourbon raffles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to COVID-19, the annual USA Cares Gala is going virtual. While the event will be online, the mission remains the same: to raise money for local veterans.

Normally, hundreds of people attend the USA Cares gala to honor our hometown heroes and organizers hope that this year will be no different. In fact, they’re hoping that with the online format, they’ll have even more attendees this year.

Tickets for the event are free, but USA Cares is hoping to raise money through live auctions and bourbon raffles. The money raised will help veterans and military families.

“Every little bit counts, and they need your help more than ever right now,” said Aubrey Gonzalez, communications manager for USA Cares. “COVID-19 has created several challenges for all of us and right now, veterans are struggling.”

The gala will be held on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. While tickets are free, you will need to register before the event. Tickets are available on the USA Cares website and come with a “virtual swag bag.”

USA Cares helps veterans and their families find long-term stability by provides emergency financial assistance and skills training. The Kentucky-based non-profit organization also has chapters in Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, California and Missouri.

Hey #warrior fam, check out this opportunity for FREE tickets to one of the year’s most #patriotic events! #USACares... Posted by USA Cares on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

