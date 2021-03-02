UPS employees donate over 10,500 pairs of socks to Louisville homeless shelter

The "Warm the Soles" sock drive hosted by UPS saw employees step up and donate socks to Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, UPS employees across the United States organized a "Warm the Soles" sock drive. Over 10,500 pairs of socks were donated in Louisville Wednesday.

The drive, which took place during the entire month of January, culminated with UPS delivering the socks to charities. In Louisville, employees donated to Wayside Christian Mission on West Broadway.

Wayside, which has two locations in downtown Louisville, offers a multitude of programs to help individuals with substance abuse and domestic violence, among dozens of other programs. The organization operates homeless shelters to support the community.

Socks were one of the most requested items of shelters and charities helping the homeless and underserved communities, UPS says.

The UPS company-wide National Day of Service began on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and evolved into a call to action through the end of January.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.