University of Louisville offers resources for relatives, older adults raising children

"I stepped up as the aunt and took temporary custody of them, because I'd rather have them be with me than a stranger."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are 125,000 kids in Kentucky being raised by a relative that is not their parent.

The University of Louisville Trager Institute reports 51,762 of those kids are being raised by their grandparents.

One person facing that challenge is Jackie Martinez.

"I stepped up as the aunt and took temporary custody of them, because I'd rather have them be with me than a stranger," Martinez, who works for a company that provides security at WHAS11 News, said.

Martinez took temporary custody of her niece-in-law Iesha and two other siblings in November 2022.

At just 11 years old, Iesha has been in three different custody situations.

"I took temporary custody of them because their mom and dad went down the wrong track, and they were going to be placed in the care of people they didn't know anything about," Martinez said.

She said she's very thankful she has been able to bring the kids to work, and she said she would never leave their side — regardless of any financial burden.

"It doesn't matter, I'm going to take care of them with the state's help or without," Martinez said.

The Trager Institute held a Zoom meeting Friday afternoon to talk about people in a similar situation, and what resources are available to them.

"We're talking about grandparents raising grandchildren, we want to also think about societal factors. What are some things that could be impacting? So that's anything from illnesses, economic implications, health implications," DeShara Doub, who was the guest speaker on the meeting, said.

Barbara Gordon, the director of outreach for the Trager Institute, said there has been an increase in relatives stepping into this role because of deaths or health impacts from the pandemic, opioid use, increasing incarceration rates and more.

"Children who have been traumatized within their birth parents or their homes...a lot of times, they are rarely provided that professional support when they transition into their grandparent's home," Doub said.

Gordon also said there has been a drop-off in state funding for programs that help this population.

"The Kentucky Family Caregiver program still exists but is not funded very well," Gordon said.

WHAS11 News reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to ask about the funding but has not heard back at this time.

Martinez said she had been receiving state funds through Child Protective Services, but the payments stopped when her husband wasn't willing to complete a foster parent program.

She said she is committed to caring for her nieces and nephews. Iesha is very thankful as well.

"I'm just happy to know that I'm with my family. And I know that I'm safe and not with some strangers that I don't know. And I'm really happy I'm with my Auntie because she really means a lot to me and she's getting old and I want her in my life before she go," Iesha said as Jackie laughed and the two hugged.

Any older relatives raising kids who aren't their own can reach out to their local area agency on aging.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.