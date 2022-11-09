Underground holiday light show returns to Louisville; Here's what you need to know

The event will take visitors through more than one mile of cavern passageways, as they drive through millions of lights, festive lasers and light tunnels.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mega Cavern’s 'Lights Under Louisville' is returning to the Metro!



A spokesperson for 'Lights Under Louisville' says the event will have more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, 900 illuminated characters, 4 LED light tunnels, including a new 200-foot-long mega light tunnel, two laser sections and nearly 6 million points of light.

Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lights Under Louisville kicks off on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:00 p.m. and will run through Sunday, Jan. 1.

Officials say the event will take visitors on an "immersive ride" through more than one mile of cavern passageways, as visitors drive through millions of lights, festive lasers and light tunnels.

“Throughout the past 10 weeks, we have built a magical holiday experience that has quickly transformed into the largest Lights Under Louisville experience, ever," Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president, said.

In addition, Lights Under Louisville is welcoming back the Christmas Express where visitors can ride through the holiday event in an open-air tram.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at Lights Under Louisville's website. Tickets start at $34.99 per vehicle. Guests can skip waiting in line by purchasing a priority pass. Priority passes must be purchased by 2:00 p.m. on the date of attendance. All passes must be purchased online in-advance as cash will not be accepted.

Disclaimer: Light projections and lasers may not be suitable for those prone to seizures or other flashing-light sensitivities.

