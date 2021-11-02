Former Central High football coach Ty Scroggins passes after long battle with COVID-19

In a post on Twitter, the Central High School football team called him a “giant in our community.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Central football coach Ty Scroggins has passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets won five state championships under Scroggins before he stepped down in 2016.

In a post on Twitter, the Central High School football team called him a “giant in our community.”

Scroggins most recently was an assistant at DeSales High School, where his son was the quarterback.

It comes with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Coach Ty Scroggins due to COVID complications. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. He was a Giant In our community #scroggsstrong #5timechamp pic.twitter.com/xIM9EXKN4H — 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 The Louisville Central YellowJackets (@CHSJacketFB) February 11, 2021

“He was an extraordinary father, coach, friend and man. DeSales will always be grateful for his impact on our brotherhood,” DeSales football said in a tweet.

It comes with a heavy heart that we announce, @FtbllHSC has passed away. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. He was an extraordinary father, coach, friend and man. DeSales will always be grateful for his impact on our brotherhood. #ColtPride #FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/njYNJ9Kkxs — DeSales Football (@DeSalesColtsFB) February 11, 2021

Scroggins also helped create the Minority Coaches Association of Kentucky.

