Former Central High football coach Ty Scroggins passes after long battle with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Central football coach Ty Scroggins has passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.
The Yellow Jackets won five state championships under Scroggins before he stepped down in 2016.
In a post on Twitter, the Central High School football team called him a “giant in our community.”
Scroggins most recently was an assistant at DeSales High School, where his son was the quarterback.
“He was an extraordinary father, coach, friend and man. DeSales will always be grateful for his impact on our brotherhood,” DeSales football said in a tweet.
Scroggins also helped create the Minority Coaches Association of Kentucky.
