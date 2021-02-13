Develop Louisville seeking community input on west Louisville two-way street conversions

A public meeting will allow residents to voice their opinions on proposed changes about Chestnut St., River Park Dr. and Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from Louisville Forward, Louisville Metro is seeking community input on proposed two-way street conversions in parts of west Louisville.

Metro Council allocated $1 million in 2021 for the Neighborhood Safety Improvement Project to finance this project.

The proposed changes are to make Chestnut Street, River Park Drive and Muhammad Ali Boulevard two-way streets and each were identified as priority corridors.

Additionally, the project includes the possible two-way conversion of Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Chestnut Street/River Park Drive between 9th Street and Southwestern Parkway near Shawnee Park.

Upgrades to the I-264 intersection to allow for two-way traffic and aide safe pedestrian movements; and traffic signal upgrades are also up for discussion.

The public meeting seeking community input is taking place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

The meeting will also identify next steps for the Neighborhood Safety Improvement Project.

Residents can attend the virtual session joining a zoom link or by calling 1-415-655-0001 and entering the below access code.

The meeting also will be streamed live on Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.