TSA to host recruitment event at Louisville airport; here's what to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event to help people who are interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF).

A spokesperson with TSA says those who attend will receive information about full and part-time TSO positions and will be able to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

The event will take place on Jan. 6-7 between 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Louisville East, located at 1325 Hurstbourne Parkway.

A spokesperson with TSA says the hiring event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, computer-based testing and in-person interviews.

TSA officials say they recommend that those interested in a job arrive early, because the process can take between three and four hours. Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

Officials added that starting pay at SDF is $20.96 per hour, with opportunities for pay to increase after six months. They are offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible new hires in Louisville, $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement.

TSA officials explained that this initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2023.

For more information about the TSO position, or to learn more about TSA careers, please click here.

