Toys for Tots hosting annual southern Indiana drive Sunday

The drive, which doubles as a motorcycle ride through Clarksville, looks to provide thousands of kids in need with Christmas presents. The admission is one toy.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — Toys for Tots in Southern Indiana is hosting their annual toy drive in Clarksville Sunday.

This is the eighth the organization is hosting their Toy Run motorcycle ride through Clarksville and they're working hard to get Christmas toys to thousands of kids in need.

"You can roll up on your motorcycle," said coordinator Debbie Adams. "Bring a toy. That's your admission. Get in line. And away you go, it's a beautiful ride. They go out Veterans Pky and Allison lane, get on Hwy 62 and Hwy 3 to get to the Charlestown VFW."

Adams said they're especially in need of help this year, because more families are in need and donations have been down this year. Many of the businesses that have donated in the past are being hit hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they're incredibly thankful for the outpouring from the community that looks to ensure this drive to be a success.

"So grateful that we're there," said Adams. "And they're so thankful that we're there to do this. They just appreciate it."

The ride starts at Woodstock Drive in Clarksville, with signs ups from Noon to 2 p.m.

If you can't come today, you can also drop off a toy in any of their boxes located around Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington and Scott counties.

The gifts will be distributed the second weekend in December.

